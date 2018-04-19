Cosby defense loses 5th bid for mistrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -The judge in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial is rejecting the defense's fifth bid for a mistrial.

Cosby's lawyers argued on Thursday that prosecutors were out of line for implying they were wrong to help star defense witness Marguerite Jackson write a statement outlining how she says Cosby's chief accuser mused about framing a celebrity. Prosecutor Stewart Ryan irked Cosby's lawyers during Jackson's cross-examination by repeatedly saying they "created" her affidavit.

The judge says there is "simply no grounds for a mistrial" and that Cosby's lawyers are raising the issue too late. Judge Steven O'Neill is also slamming the comedian's lawyers for dragging out the trial by having just one witness ready to testify Thursday.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He says it was consensual.