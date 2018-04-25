73°
Cosby at courthouse; jury to start deliberations

Wednesday, April 25 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse where jurors will start deliberating at the comedian's sexual assault retrial.

The 80-year-old Cosby arrived on the rainy Wednesday. He gave a quick fist pump and sashayed toward people chanting "We love Bill!"

The jury of seven men and five women are to start weighing charges, one day after more than five hours of closing arguments that portrayed Cosby as a calculating predator and the victim of a multimillion-dollar frame-up. The prosecution and defense gave jurors plenty to think about after a two-week trial on charges Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

