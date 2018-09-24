84°
Cosby accuser in court for sentencing hearing
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Bill Cosby's chief accuser has arrived at a courthouse outside Philadelphia for a sentencing hearing for the 81-year-old entertainer convicted of sexually assaulting her.
Former Temple University women's basketball administrator Andrea Constand testified that Cosby knocked her out with pills, then molested her during an encounter at his home in 2004. A jury convicted Cosby of three felony counts. He faces up to 30 years in prison, though state guidelines suggest a sentence of one to four years.
Constand tweeted a Bible verse earlier Monday. Some 60 women accuse the former "Cosby Show" star of sexual assault, though Constand's case is the only one that went to trial.
