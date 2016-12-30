Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?

NORRISTOWN - Bill Cosby is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that has only tightened around him since his stunning arrest a year ago.



Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia.



Some legal experts wonder if Cosby will seek a plea deal after losing a series of defense motions.



But a spokeswoman for Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says there's no truth to those reports.



The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University.



The judge must soon decide if other accusers can testify as "prior bad act" witnesses.



The trial is set to start by June.