Cosby, a year later: Will he seek deal or prepare for trial?

46 minutes 29 seconds ago December 30, 2016 Dec 30, 2016 Friday, December 30 2016 December 30, 2016 8:15 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Maryclaire Dale

NORRISTOWN - Bill Cosby is starting 2017 in a legal dragnet that has only tightened around him since his stunning arrest a year ago.

Cosby was charged with aggravated sexual assault on Dec. 30, 2015, just days before the 12-year statute of limitations would have run out over a 2004 encounter at his estate near Philadelphia.

Some legal experts wonder if Cosby will seek a plea deal after losing a series of defense motions.

But a spokeswoman for Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says there's no truth to those reports.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a woman he knew through Temple University.

The judge must soon decide if other accusers can testify as "prior bad act" witnesses.

The trial is set to start by June.

