Corrections officer charged with smuggling drugs into prison

ST. GABRIEL - A corrections officer has been arrested in Iberville Parish after she attempted to smuggle drugs into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center, according to the Department of Corrections.

The DOC says 29-year-old Samantha Suel of Donaldsonville was arrested Tuesday after she confessed to ditching a package containing four ounces of marijuana and synthetic marijuana inside the prison over the weekend.

The package was reportedly found in the area following a routine shakedown of prison employees. The department says Suel was caught on surveillance cameras as she tossed the drugs.

She was arrested by St. Gabriel police after she arrived for work Tuesday morning and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.