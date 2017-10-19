81°
Corrections officer arrested for smuggling drugs into Assumption jail

2 hours 44 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, October 19 2017 Oct 19, 2017 October 19, 2017 2:22 PM October 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NAPOLEONVILLE - The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office says one of its correctional officers has been arrested after he tried to sneak drugs into the parish jail.

Sheriff Leland Falcon says 21-year-old Taris Gregory faces several drug charges after a three-week investigation led to his arrest Thursday.

Gregory, a two-month correctional employee, was searched after he arrived at work Thursday morning. During a pat down and strip search, agents discovered that Gregory was in possession of cigarette-rolling paper, cigarettes, cell phones, tobacco and marijuana. Agents also seized quantities of Propranolol Hydrochloride, Seroquel and Alprazolam.

Gregory's employment with the sheriff's office was immediately terminated and he now faces a number of drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, Hydrocodone and Alprazolam.

