Correctional officer fired after inappropriate behavior with juvenile

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A correctional officer has been fired after being arrested for sexual battery.

On April 30, an investigation began after a complaint was filed with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in reference to allegations that Ernest Rost, 37, had sexual contact with a juvenile. On Thursday, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to a release.

Rost was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was previously assigned as a correctional officer. He is charged with one count of sexual battery. His bond is set at $50,000.

Rost was employed with the sheriff's office for over 15 months.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.