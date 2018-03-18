71°
Correctional officer arrested on drug charges in Mississippi

Sunday, March 18 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WJTV
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. - Prison officials in Mississippi say a correctional officer has been arrested after synthetic marijuana in her car parked at the facility.
  
Mississippi Department of Corrections officials told WAPT-TV on Friday that 38-year-old Katrina Denise Turner was arrested Wednesday. Authorities say a K-9 search of employees revealed a leafy substance in an envelope in her car at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution.
  
Turner is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
  
MDOC Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall says Turner faces termination. She was hired in 2016.
  
Turner is being held at the Greene County Jail. It's unclear if she has an attorney.
