49°
Latest Weather Blog
Corps to practice opening 10 to 20 spillway timbers
NORCO, La. (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers plans to practice removing and replacing the big wooden timbers in a spillway near New Orleans.
It says in a news release that the test is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco. A crew will remove and replace 10 to 20 of the timbers called needles. The test is done when water is passing over the weir and through the needles, to simulate conditions of an actual spillway opening.
Operation of the Bonnet Carré Spillway is very labor intensive, and it takes about two hours to lift and replace 10 to 20 needles. The Corps does not expect water to get high and fast enough to require an actual opening.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Artist turns abandoned tires into art around Baton Rouge
-
ExxonMobil releases stern, ominous statement related to its failed tax break requests
-
Frequent flyers: Airport staff strive to keep birds out of BTR
-
One week later, motive unclear in slaying of woman in Sherwood Forest
-
One injured in overnight shooting at Taco Bell near LSU