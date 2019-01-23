49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Corps to practice opening 10 to 20 spillway timbers

2 hours 4 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 January 23, 2019 12:59 PM January 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NORCO, La. (AP) - The Army Corps of Engineers plans to practice removing and replacing the big wooden timbers in a spillway near New Orleans.

It says in a news release that the test is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco. A crew will remove and replace 10 to 20 of the timbers called needles. The test is done when water is passing over the weir and through the needles, to simulate conditions of an actual spillway opening.

Operation of the Bonnet Carré Spillway is very labor intensive, and it takes about two hours to lift and replace 10 to 20 needles. The Corps does not expect water to get high and fast enough to require an actual opening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days