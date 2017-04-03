80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner: Woman died of hemorrhage at Pennsylvania half-marathon finish

6 hours 47 minutes 28 seconds ago April 03, 2017 Apr 3, 2017 Monday, April 03 2017 April 03, 2017 10:50 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SCRANTON - A coroner says a woman who collapsed at the end of a half marathon in Pennsylvania died of an internal hemorrhage.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reports that the Lackawanna County coroner said Monday that 36-year-old Lindsay Doherty died of intra-abdominal bleeding.

The married mother of three collapsed at the end of Sunday's 13.1-mile (21.1-kilometer) Scranton Half Marathon. Emergency medical personnel tried to revive her at the race before she was taken to a hospital.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton says Doherty worked in its development office, raising money for Catholic education. A special prayer service was scheduled Monday night at St. Paul's Parish in Scranton.

The Scranton resident had run the half marathon the previous year.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days