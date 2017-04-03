Coroner: Woman died of hemorrhage at Pennsylvania half-marathon finish

SCRANTON - A coroner says a woman who collapsed at the end of a half marathon in Pennsylvania died of an internal hemorrhage.



The Scranton Times-Tribune reports that the Lackawanna County coroner said Monday that 36-year-old Lindsay Doherty died of intra-abdominal bleeding.



The married mother of three collapsed at the end of Sunday's 13.1-mile (21.1-kilometer) Scranton Half Marathon. Emergency medical personnel tried to revive her at the race before she was taken to a hospital.



The Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton says Doherty worked in its development office, raising money for Catholic education. A special prayer service was scheduled Monday night at St. Paul's Parish in Scranton.



The Scranton resident had run the half marathon the previous year.