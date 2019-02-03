Coroner's office identifies body found in woods off Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a wooded area after a body was found Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

The body was located around noon behind an abandoned business on Airline Highway near Choctaw Drive. Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the case.

Wednesday morning, the coroner's office identified the person as 58-year-old Daniel Sides. It was determined that Sides died from natural causes.