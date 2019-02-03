53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner's office identifies body found in woods off Airline Highway

1 week 4 days 18 hours ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 January 22, 2019 12:06 PM January 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called to a wooded area after a body was found Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

The body was located around noon behind an abandoned business on Airline Highway near Choctaw Drive. Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department investigated the case.

Wednesday morning, the coroner's office identified the person as 58-year-old Daniel Sides. It was determined that Sides died from natural causes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days