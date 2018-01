Coroner responding to reports of body found off Spanish Town Road

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to reports of a body found off Spanish Town Road Wednesday evening.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Officer confirmed it was responding to a body found off the roadway near N 14th Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Early reports suggest that the body may be that of a homeless person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.