85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner releases results of Carrie Fisher death inquiry

39 minutes 27 seconds ago June 16, 2017 Jun 16, 2017 Friday, June 16 2017 June 16, 2017 8:05 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Officials say actress Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors, but they could not conclusively determine what caused her death.

Los Angeles coroner's officials said in a news release late Friday that Fisher had buildup of fat in the walls of her arteries. The release states that Fisher had taken multiple drugs prior to her death, but that investigators could not determined whether they contributed to her death in December.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for additional details about whether a full autopsy report and toxicology results were available.

Fisher suffered a medical emergency on an international flight on Dec. 23. Her mother, longtime movie star Debbie Reynolds, died the following day.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days