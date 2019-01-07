61°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner releases name of child following weekend medical call
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating the death of an 8-day-old child.
Crews responded to the 1900 block of North Ardenwood Street near Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.
Police say a caller reported a need for medical attention for an infant identified as Kamyri Washington. The little girl later died.
No further information was provided.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Back to school: Area students head to class for spring semester
-
Opening date for Baton Rouge Topgolf location revealed
-
Mardi Gras is here and so are the King Cakes
-
Mid-city parade kicks off start of Mardi Gras season
-
22-year-old man killed in shooting at apartment complex on Burbank Drive