Coroner releases name of child following weekend medical call

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating the death of an 8-day-old child.

Crews responded to the 1900 block of North Ardenwood Street near Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police say a caller reported a need for medical attention for an infant identified as Kamyri Washington. The little girl later died.

No further information was provided.