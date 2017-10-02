Coroner releases autopsy results for LSU student found dead off Nicholson Dr.

BATON ROUGE - The Coroner's Office has released the autopsy results for an LSU student who was found dead in a wooded area Friday.

The coroner's office has determined that Michael Nickelotte, Jr. died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was found in a wooded area near the corner of Nicholson and Ben Hur Friday night.

Nickelotte was reported missing September 18 by family members. His roommate told investigators he heard Nickelotte's bedroom door close, followed by the front door of their apartment, around 1 a.m. Nickelotte reportedly left without his cell phone, wallet, and car keys.

In a post on the Finding Michael Nickelotte Jr. Facebook page, a person said the family had emailed her asking to send out a statement on their behalf: "It is with the deepest of sorrow that we have to inform you all that the remains of Michael Nickelotte, Jr. have been found. We must now begin the sorrowful process of honoring his short life with us and laying him to his eternal rest. The support all have shown over this difficult time has been heartfelt and inspirational. Please continue to hold us in your prayers so that we may get through this difficult time. Paulla, Kaitlin & Michael Nickelotte, Sr."