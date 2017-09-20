81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner: Man shot Sunday dies 3 days later

2 hours 22 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, September 20 2017 Sep 20, 2017 September 20, 2017 2:28 PM September 20, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SHREVEPORT- A Louisiana coroner says a man who was shot over the weekend has died, three days later.

Police told news media that 26-year-old LeBrandon Clarkson was taken to a hospital after his car crashed into a utility pole Sunday evening, knocking out power in Shreveport's Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Caddo Parish Coroner's Office spokesman John Andrew Prime says in a news release that Clarkson was found near the car, and died Wednesday at University Health.

He says an autopsy has been ordered.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days