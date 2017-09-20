Coroner: Man shot Sunday dies 3 days later

SHREVEPORT- A Louisiana coroner says a man who was shot over the weekend has died, three days later.

Police told news media that 26-year-old LeBrandon Clarkson was taken to a hospital after his car crashed into a utility pole Sunday evening, knocking out power in Shreveport's Martin Luther King neighborhood.

Caddo Parish Coroner's Office spokesman John Andrew Prime says in a news release that Clarkson was found near the car, and died Wednesday at University Health.

He says an autopsy has been ordered.