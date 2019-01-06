53°
Coroner investigating child's death on N. Ardenwood Street
UPDATE: BRPD says there was no body found at the scene. A caller reported a need for medical attention for an infant, the child later died. The coroner is investigating the cause of death.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating reports of a dead body found at 1957 North Ardenwood Street near Greenwell Springs Road.
The body was reported around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.
The coroner is currently at the scene. As of now it's unknown if foul play is suspected.
A News two crew is en route, check back for updates.
