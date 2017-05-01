Coroner identifies drowned teen in Lake Pontchartrain

Image via WWL

MANDEVILLE- The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office says they've identified a teenager who drowned in Lake Pontchartrain.



News outlets report that 15-year-old Chandler Byrd has been identified by the coroner's office Sunday after he drowned the previous day.



The city of Mandeville said in a news release that the teenager jumped into the lake from the fishing pier at Sunset Point to recover a hat blown off his head by strong winds.



Mandeville police and St. Tammany Fire District IV responded to the scene. They were able to save a man who jumped in the water in an attempt to save the teen but Byrd had already sunk beneath the water's surface.



Officials said an autopsy would be conducted Monday, but the presumptive cause of death is drowning.