Coroner identifies 3 dead after shooting, fire

MOREHEAD, Ky. - Authorities allege a man killed his mother and his girlfriend, then opened fire on deputies who responded to his rural Kentucky home. The man is then believed to have set his own home on fire before turning his gun on himself.



The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said deputies went to the home Sunday afternoon. Officers made contact with a male, who police say barricaded himself inside the home before firing multiple shots and striking a deputy in the arm.



As the gunfire subsided, the home became engulfed flames. Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers later found three bodies inside.



Rowan County Coroner John P. Northcutt said a preliminary investigation showed that 51-year-old Garry Morrison died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His mother, 71-year-old Anna Morrison and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Latoya Cooper, died of gunshot wounds.