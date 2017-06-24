Coroner apologizes after family buries wrong person

SANTA ANA, Calif. - An official is apologizing to a family who buried an unidentified man that was wrongly identified by the coroner's office as their son.

Sheriff's Lt. Lane Lagaret, a spokesman for the coroner's office, says in a statement Saturday that the department extends regrets to the family of 57-year-old Frank Kerrigan "for any emotional stress caused as a result of this unfortunate incident."

Kerrigan's parents buried a body identified by officials as their son on May 6. Eleven days later, a family friend called them to say their son was alive.

Lagaret says the Orange County Sheriff's Department is conducting an internal investigation into the mix-up.

He says that all identification policies and procedures will be reviewed to ensure no misidentifications occur in the future.