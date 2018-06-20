83°
Coroner: 66-year-old man found beaten to death inside Port Allen home

19 hours 33 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, June 19 2018 Jun 19, 2018 June 19, 2018 2:39 PM June 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PORT ALLEN - Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead inside inside his home Monday morning.

According to the West Baton Rouge Coroner, 66-year-old Michael Church was found dead inside his home on Michigan Street in Port Allen. Investigators initially believed Church's death to be natural given his extensive medical history, but it was later determined he died of blunt force trauma to the head.

The coroner's office says the death is being investigated as a homicide, but the sheriff's office has not yet identified a suspect or a possible motive..

Check back for updates.

