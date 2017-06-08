71°
Corbyn urges UK prime minister 'to go'

59 minutes 24 seconds ago June 08, 2017 Jun 8, 2017 Thursday, June 08 2017 June 08, 2017 9:23 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

LONDON - British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says Prime Minister Theresa May should resign and make way for a new government.
 
With results still coming in Corbyn says May's Conservatives have lost seats, votes and support.
 
An exit poll projects the Conservatives will be the largest party in Parliament but may fall short of a majority.
 
Corbyn says the result means "politics has changed" and people have rejected Conservative austerity.
 
Speaking after being re-elected in his London seat, Corbyn said May should "go and make way for a government that is truly representative of this country."

