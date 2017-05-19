Cop acquitted in death to return to duty Monday

TULSA, Okla. - An attorney for a white Oklahoma police officer acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man plans to return to work Monday.



Shannon McMurray says Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby will be back after the police chief announced her return to duty, although she won't be allowed on street patrol.



Jurors acquitted Shelby on Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. She had been on unpaid leave since Sept. 22.



The district attorney said Shelby overreacted in using deadly force because Crutcher had his hands up and showed no aggression toward her.



Shelby says she shot Crutcher in fear that he appeared to reach inside the window of his stalled SUV for what she thought was a gun. No weapon was found.