Latest Weather Blog
Cop acquitted in death to return to duty Monday
TULSA, Okla. - An attorney for a white Oklahoma police officer acquitted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man plans to return to work Monday.
Shannon McMurray says Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby will be back after the police chief announced her return to duty, although she won't be allowed on street patrol.
Jurors acquitted Shelby on Wednesday of first-degree manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. She had been on unpaid leave since Sept. 22.
The district attorney said Shelby overreacted in using deadly force because Crutcher had his hands up and showed no aggression toward her.
Shelby says she shot Crutcher in fear that he appeared to reach inside the window of his stalled SUV for what she thought was a gun. No weapon was found.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family member of deadly Sorrento crash nails cross on tree
-
2une-In to the Weekend: Local events guide
-
Statue of General Lee coming down in New Orleans on Friday
-
State Police honor law enforcement officers killed in line of duty
-
City official wants EBR Council on Aging removed from spending tax money