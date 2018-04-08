Cooler temperatures followed by slight rain chance

Keep those jackets nearby. Lows drop in the 40's overnight. Sunday’s temperatures will range ten degrees below average for early April. Umbrella’s may come in handy too as a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast starting the work week.

The Forecast:



Tonight and Sunday:



A cold front will exit just north of the coast by the evening. Behind it northerly winds and a chilly Canadian air mass. Temperatures will be the talk of Sunday’s forecast. Thermometers starting in the low to mid 40’s where normals range in the 50’s this time of year. A brief shot of drier conditions giving way to times of sun and clouds, highs only expected to reach the mid 60’s. The same cold front late Sunday retreats northward bringing slight rain chances back into the picture Monday.

Up Next:



As for Monday, winds shift more south easterly as rain chances increase from the previous front lifting northward. Models indicate the next wave of energy pushing a front back into the region Monday, adding another slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. By Tuesday and Wednesday, a quiet forecast as ridging builds from the southwest. Temperatures rising near or above normal to finish the work week.

