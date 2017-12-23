Cool this morning but not tomorrow

Expect another nice day with a few more clouds. A stray sprinkle possible, but less than 10% of us will see anything. High temps stall near 75 by late afternoon. Increasing clouds are forecast overnight and low temps in the 60s.

The last few days have brought unseasonably warm temperatures, and that will not change much over the next three days as high temperatures are expected to climb to the middle 70s. Warm December temperatures are odd, but not totally unheard of for south Louisiana as we have been at or near the 80 degree mark for the two previous Christmas days in 2015 and 2016. We even broke records from December 24-26 in 2015. However this year, it appears that the warmth will not spill over into Christmas Day 2017.

Before the cold air comes though, another system moves through this weekend, bringing showers late Friday, into Saturday, and perhaps early morning Sunday.