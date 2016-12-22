Cool Schools: Port Allen High learns about oil and gas production

BATON ROUGE- Dr. Rhonda Matthews has been a chemist for more than ten years, and is currently in her second year of teaching at Port Allen High School.

One of her favorite classes to teach is Oil and Gas Production. The smaller-sized class teaches students about how refineries work. It also gives them a certification in surface and surface safety device systems, putting them in line for a job right out of high school.

"It's probably one of the most rewarding experiences, in terms of my career," Matthews says. "Wouldn't trade it for anything."

The company, Jay Schnider and Associates, provides Dr. Matthews with the materials she needs to teach the course. The company is contracted by the American Petroleum Institute to do the certifications.

"We can go make money," Hunter Collins, a junior at the school, told News 2's Kylie Dixon. "We can be out on platforms learning what we want to do."

Dr. Matthews says that jobs in the petrochemical industry generally have a good salary, which can be beneficial to families. She enjoys teaching the subject to kids whose family background may not have been able to obtain those salaries in the past.

If you have a student, class or teacher you would like to see in the spotlight, contact News 2's Kylie Dixon at kdixon@wbrz.com or (225)336-2392.