Cool Schools: Lee Magnet High School

BATON ROUGE - Research shows there is a positive correlation between art education and students. At Lee Magnet High School in Baton Rouge, it is a way for students to express themselves.

This year, students will have a change to showcase their artwork in Paris, France. That is why they are this weeks Cool School.

"We are working on the Art for Film Project, the Ethografilm Festival that takes place in Parish in April," art teacher Susan Arnold told 2une In's Kylie Dixon.

The film festival is working with students for the second year. Students are taking screen shots from movies and turning them into an art piece. The final prints are then given to the film directors.

Last year, students' artwork made their way all the way to France. This year they will be along for the ride.

"I really I hope I get to go," senior Paige Sellers says. "I would love to meet the people i'm producing the artwork for...to hand it to them and see the gratitude on their face".

We salute you, Lee Magnet High School, for making your school international and really cool.

Click on the video link to see some of the students' work.