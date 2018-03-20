Cooking In Central to kick off Friday

CENTRAL- Cooking In Central has announced its 2018 Cooking for Kids event.

The event happens March 23 and 24 at the Amazing Place at 10305 Blackwater Road in Central. All proceeds go to support local private and public schools. The event will feature children's games, pony rides, catch the pig contest, a foam machine, and more.

Friday kicks off with Central's largest crawfish boil at 5 p.m., tickets are $15. The Chase Tyler Band will perform at 6 p.m. The gates open Saturday at 10 a.m. and at 11 p.m. the food from the barbecue cook-off food will be served. Tickets for that are $10.

Those ready to run can participate in the Apron Run 5K. The fun run starts at 8:30 a.m. with the 5K starting at 9. Tickets are $25 and include a lunch ticket for Saturday's barbecue cook-off. For more information about the event click here.