Cooking accident sparks apartment fire in Gardere; one person critically injured
BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a cooking-related accident is to blame for an apartment complex fire on Gardere Lane Wednesday.
The fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Gardere Lane near Ned Avenue. It was brought under control shortly after St. George firefighters arrived.
A spokesperson for the fire department said its believed the fire originated from the kitchen in the downstairs apartment. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Red Cross will meet with the tenants to determine what assistance will be needed.
