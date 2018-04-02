82°
Cookies that made day care staff feel high were drug-free
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Officials say cookies dropped off at a Maine day care center that staff members complained made them feel high contained no illicit substances.
About a dozen staff members at Watch Me Shine day care in Bangor reported feeling intoxicated Feb. 14 after they ate Valentine's Day cookies dropped off by a parent. The Bangor Daily News reports police seized the remaining cookies for testing.
Sgt. Wade Betters said Monday that none of the cookies tested positive for controlled substances.
Police don't know what caused the staff to feel funny and say no charges are pending. The day care now prohibits outside food for children and staff, and no children ate the cookies.
