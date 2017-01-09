Conway suggests Streep misused Globes platform

WASHINGTON - Donald Trump and his Cabinet picks are preparing to face public questioning over their business conflicts, their approach to Russia and other issues during a critical week of confirmation hearings and the president-elect's first news conference in nearly six months.

Trump is less than two weeks away from taking office, but has yet to lay out how he intends to disengage himself from his global business interests. Despite the pressure, Trump also plunged Monday in to another fight with a high-profile critic, this time in a three-part tweet responding to actress Meryl Streep's denunciation of him from the stage of the Golden Globe awards.

Trump called the Academy Award winner who had supported Democrat Hillary Clinton "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood" and "a Hillary flunky who lost big."

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Kellyanne Conway told "Fox and Friends" Monday that she's "concerned that somebody with a platform like Meryl Streep's is inciting people's worst instincts."

Streep did not mention Trump by name. But she criticized the president-elect's "performance" as a presidential candidate, especially his apparent mocking of a disabled New York Times reporter during the campaign. Trump has denied that. He fired back on Twitter that Streep, who backed Democrat Hillary Clinton, is an "over-rated" actress.

Conway said of Streep: "I really wish she would have stood up last night and said, 'I didn't like the election results but he is our president and we're going to support him.'"