Conviction, death sentence overturned in murder of 12-year-old boy

Photo: Shreveport Times

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's Supreme Court has overturned the conviction and death sentence of a man who prosecutors say lured a 12-year-old boy to his death in 2010 by sending text messages in which he pretended to be a teenage girl.

The high court said Brian Douglas Horn's rights were violated when his lawyer conceded at the 2014 first-degree murder trial that Horn killed Justin Bloxom in DeSoto Parish.

The lawyer had suggested that jurors find Horn guilty of manslaughter or second-degree murder, neither of which carries a death sentence. But, the court said, Horn objected to this strategy.

Friday's unanimous ruling, citing recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent, said the decision to concede guilt rests with the defendant.

The case goes back to DeSoto Parish for a new trial.