Convicted sex offender enters home, threatens juvenile

BATON ROUGE - Police say a man went into a family's home and threatened to sexually assault a juvenile.

The incident happened on October 31 around 4:20 a.m. at a residence in the 700 block of N. 22 Street. According to the arrest report, the juvenile was sleeping when she felt someone shake her awake.

The girl said she saw a man standing over her with a knife. The suspect allegedly threatened to sexually assault the girl. He also said if the girl didn't comply with his wishes, he would kill her.

Authorities say the juvenile pretended she couldn't breathe and told the man she needed her inhaler from her parent's room. At that point, the suspect fled the scene.

After the incident the family noticed items, including a steak knife, missing from the home. After collecting evidence at the scene, police were able to identify the suspect as John Solet. Arrest documents say, Solet is a registered sex offender after being convicted of indecent behavior with a juvenile in Terrebonne Parish.

Solet was charged with attempted first-degree rape and home invasion.