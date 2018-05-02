Convicted of flight, Louisiana man on the run for skipping trial

SHREVEPORT (AP) - A Louisiana man who skipped his trial after jury selection has been convicted of aggravated flight from an officer, and is now on the run again.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office says the judge ruled Tuesday that prosecutors could present evidence against 42-year-old Gabriel Jackson of Shreveport was present when the jury was seated Monday.

Prosecutor's spokesman John Andrew Prime says that after the verdict was read Tuesday, District Judge Craig Marcotte issued a bench warrant for Jackson's arrest on a charge of failure to appear in court for trial.

Prime says Jackson has now been convicted of three violent crimes, so he could be sentenced to life in prison instead of the usual five-year maximum for aggravated flight.