72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday

1 hour 58 minutes 55 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 8:09 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Texas death row inmate Christopher Wilkins is about to become the first prisoner executed in the nation this year.

But the 48-year-old man's attorneys are trying to stop Wednesday evening's scheduled lethal injection.

They've appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that Wilkins had poor legal help at his trial.

He was convicted of a 2005 double slaying in Fort Worth that stemmed from a $20 drug deal.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days