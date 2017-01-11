72°
Latest Weather Blog
Convicted killer of 2 in Fort Worth set to die Wednesday
HUNTSVILLE, Texas - Texas death row inmate Christopher Wilkins is about to become the first prisoner executed in the nation this year.
But the 48-year-old man's attorneys are trying to stop Wednesday evening's scheduled lethal injection.
They've appealed the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that Wilkins had poor legal help at his trial.
He was convicted of a 2005 double slaying in Fort Worth that stemmed from a $20 drug deal.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unwanted FEMA trailers blocks home repairs
-
Teen suspect who shot 11-year-old charged with negligent injuring
-
Dispute continues over Baker Police Chief's salary
-
Lapsed car insurance fine strikes nerve with flood victim
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Chief defends officer who placed female student in headlock