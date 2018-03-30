68°
Convicted in absentia, missing defendant returns

Friday, March 30 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Nola.com/Times-Picayune

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man convicted in a domestic abuse case by a jury -even after he disappeared during his trial - is now in the New Orleans jail.

The New Orleans District Attorney's Office says in a Thursday news release that 46-year-old Alan Boner Jr. surrendered Tuesday. Court records show Boner was freed on bond after his 2017 arrest.

The district attorney's statement says he left the courtroom during a break in his trial on March 13 - and never came back. State Judge Paul Bonin continued the trial without him the following day, over defense objections.

Jurors convicted him on charges including assault involving child endangerment and assault with a firearm. He was also found guilty by the judge on a separate child endangerment charge. Boner returns to court April 2.

