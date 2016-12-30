Convicted felon wanted for armed robbery in Donaldsonville

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a convicted felon wanted for an armed robbery of a convenient store on Highway 1 South.

The man deputies are searching for is 26-year-old Terrance Richard wanted for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and false imprisonment.

Deputies began investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 1 a.m. at Pak-A-Pak convenient store located on Highway 1 South.

Witnesses stated that Richard entered the store, held an employee at gunpoint and demanded money from the cash register. Richard grabbed a handful of cash from the register and left the store with $900.

Richard is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history including, felony theft, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip.