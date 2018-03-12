Convicted felon charged with attempted murder after stabbing at local bar

BATON ROUGE- A man arrested Monday has been accused of stabbing a victim multiple times at a local bar.

Booking records show that Derrick Bryant, 45, was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

On Nov. 13, 2017, officers responded to a reported stabbing at Benny's Bar. The victim told authorities that he was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown subject, later identified as Bryant. Bryant allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in the back, then again in the front of his torso. Surveillance cameras captured the incident on video.

The victim suffered a collapsed lung as a result of his injuries.

On Monday, the victim spotted Bryant at a bar located on Rosenwald Road and called the police.

Bryant was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Bryant has previously been arrested on several charges, including first-degree murder. In 1998 he was convicted of attempted second-degree murder and manslaughter.