Convicted felon busted trying to sell stolen guns to undercover police

1 hour 44 minutes 20 seconds ago February 06, 2017
By: Alicia Serrano

DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs Police say a convicted felon was arrested for trying to sell stolen guns to undercover police officers.

An investigation and undercover operation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Marcus Luster on Sunday afternoon. Police say two military-style semi-automatic guns, an HK 91 5.56mm rifle, an UZI 9mm rifle and methamphetamine were seized during the operation.

Luster was booked on the following charges:

- Two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms

- Two counts of felon in possession of a firearm

- Illegal possession of a schedule II drug

- Illegal carrying of weapons with narcotics

The Denham Spring Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive agents assisted in the arrest and operation. According to the Denahm Springs Police Department, the investigation continues.

