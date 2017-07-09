Convicted felon arrested for possessing, shooting stolen firearm after altercation

MORGAN CITY - A convicted felon was arrested after he was found to be in a possession of a firearm following an altercation where he allegedly shot the gun.

On July 8, around 11 p.m., patrol officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Fifth St. in regards to a shots fired complaint.

Through the initial investigation, police identified Jalen A. Walker, 25, of Morgan City as a suspect. It was learned that the victims arrived at the residence of Walker, where a physical altercation took place between Walker and the alleged victims, according to Morgan City PD.

After the alleged fight, the victims were leaving when Walker allegedly entered the residence and returned outside with a firearm. Walker then shot at the vehicle as it was leaving the area, according to Morgan City PD.

No one was injured as a result of the shots fired at the vehicle.

The suspected firearm was located during a search of the residence and appeared like it was trying to be hidden, according to Morgan City PD. Evidence that the firearm was discharged was also located.

The firearm was found to be reported stolen, Morgan City PD said. A criminal history check indicated Walker was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to him being a convicted felon.

As a result, arrest warrants were prepared for Walker's arrest. He was located in the area of Fifth Street and arrested on the active warrants.

Walker was transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he was booked and incarcerated. Walker was charged with Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Use of Dangerous Instrumentalities, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Disturbing the Peace by Fighting.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, Morgan City PD said.