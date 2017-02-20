Convicted felon arrested after shooting himself in the leg on Elm Drive

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a convicted felon after he accidentally shot himself in the leg on Elm Drive Sunday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they received a call that a victim was shot in 4600 block of Elm Dr. at Shelley St. around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, police found 26-year-old Christopher Chatman with gunshot wound in his leg.

Chatman told police that he heard gunshots and was struck by a bullet near a corner store.

Officers then found a bullet casing next to Chatman, prompting them to question him. He later admitted to having shot himself with his own weapon as he was trying to place it in his pocket.

An investigation revealed that Chatman was a convicted felon, which is why he lied about shooting himself.

Chatman was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, possession of firearm with altered serial number, illegal carrying of a weapon, and criminal mischief.