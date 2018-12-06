Convicted ex-DA seeks rehearing at US appeals court

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Attorneys for a longtime New Orleans-area district attorney have asked a federal appeals court to reconsider its recent decision to uphold his conviction on multiple criminal counts.



The petition for a rehearing was filed at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday by attorneys for Walter Reed, who served for 30 years as the district attorney for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, north of New Orleans.



He was found guilty in 2016 of wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, lying on income tax returns and conspiracy. The case included the illegal use of campaign money. Reed faces a four-year prison sentence.



A three-judge 5th Circuit panel upheld the conviction last month. Reed's lawyers are seeking a rehearing by the full court.