Convicted contractor released from jail after plea deal

BATON ROUGE - A contractor who pleaded guilty in fraud cases in multiple parishes is home this afternoon.

Matthew Morris, along with his wife and daughter, made a stop for coffee and beignets on the way home from prison. Morris tells News 2 On Your Side’s Brittany Weiss he plans to get a haircut, relax, and spend time with his family.

Morris, who maintains his innocence, recently took a plea deal and has since been released from jail. He was ordered to pay restitution and sentenced to four years hard labor with credit for time served. All other charges have been dismissed and restitution has been paid.

One of Morris' attorney's, Michael Fawer, released the following statement Monday:

"Matt is glad to put this behind him. Going forward, he will continue to advocate for legal protections to help Louisiana property owners receive the same protections as those who live in Texas and Florida, as well as to better protect the small business owners who seek to help flood victims. He hopes to have the opportunity to tell his story, but his most immediate concern is to spend time with his family."

Morris took a deal in Ascension Parish last week, when he pleaded guilty to one count of filing false public records. The District Attorney's Office said it expects all victims in the parish to receive restitution.

Morris also filed property liens against his customers who he says didn't pay him. He later agreed to remove all civil liens as a sign of good faith.

At the time of his arrest in February 2017, Morris says he had 72 contracts. He tells WBRZ he didn't finish repairing one home following the August 2016 flood.