Convict who molested multiple boys denied parole

BATON ROUGE - A pedophile with convictions in Louisiana and Texas went before the parole board this week and was denied early release after he aggressively responded to statements from victims.

Todd Michael Duquette called the details listed by victims and their family as "totally false" just before the parole board unanimously denied his parole.

"For him, 29 years later to be able to pronounce my name as clearly as he did and make reference to point me out of everything that was said, that proves his guilt," said Brandi Melissa, one of the victims' relatives.

Assistant district attorney Kathleen Barrios read statements from two of Duquette's other victims.

"My thoughts are that this man has since this case occurred and ever since has blamed children for his predatory acts upon them," Barrios said.

Duquette was originally charged with 49 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile in 1993 after he molested five boys ages 8 to 12. He pleaded guilty to four counts the following year, and his sentence was suspended.

Duquette moved to Texas where he was also convicted, this time after getting caught with a 10-year-old. Duquette served his sentence in Texas and was extradited back to Louisiana in 2008 to serve his sentence from the 90s.



After serving 11 years of his original 30-year sentence, Duquette had a shot a freedom because of the classes he took while in prison, the sex offender training program he participated in and the good time he's received.



"He's already proven he can't keep his body parts to himself," said Melissa. "He was given a chance when he was first charged to go to rehab and register as a sex offender, which he refused to do."



Melissa said Duquette molested two of her brothers while they were children. It tore her family apart and left one of her brothers suicidal. She does not think Duquette can be rehabilitated.



"He's already proven he can't be," Melissa said.



LSU Criminologist Dr. Ed Shihadeh said, generally speaking, sex offenders have the highest rates of re-offending among convicts.



"In the case of pedophiles, it appears to be a unique aspect of their sexual identity and it's hard-wired," Shihadeh said.



Despite taking a class, Shihadeh said that generally does not work for sex offenders.



"You can't change your sexuality," Shihadeh said. "No prison course is going to change your sexual preferences. It's a unique personality disposition that tends to reinsert itself throughout your life."



That's why Melissa is pleading to the parole board.

"You need to think twice and consider that it could be your child or someone you love," she said.



The Department of Corrections (DOC) said Duquette is eligible for good time as a sex offender. A spokesperson said that with good time Duquette is scheduled to get out in two years.

The DOC reiterated over the phone that Duquette completed numerous classes and a sex offender treatment program, saying the decision will be up to the parole board.