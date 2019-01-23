40°
Conversation hearts won't be sold this Valentine's Day
For the first time in 153 years, the original brand of conversation sweethearts won't be available for Valentine's Day this February.
The classic candy made its debut in 1866, but the New England Confectionery Company says they won't be selling them this year.
Last July, Necco closed its doors and the SweetHearts brand was sold to Spangler Candy Company. Since it typically took Necco nearly one year to produce 8 billion candy hearts, there wasn't enough time for the new company to create the hearts for this season.
Spangler's CEO says they'll be available again for Valentine's Day in 2020.
Other off-brands of the sweethearts are still available in stores.
