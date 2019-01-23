40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Conversation hearts won't be sold this Valentine's Day

3 hours 4 minutes 58 seconds ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 January 23, 2019 2:51 PM January 23, 2019 in News
Source: People
By: Jordan Whittington

For the first time in 153 years, the original brand of conversation sweethearts won't be available for Valentine's Day this February.

The classic candy made its debut in 1866, but the New England Confectionery Company says they won't be selling them this year.

Last July, Necco closed its doors and the SweetHearts brand was sold to Spangler Candy Company. Since it typically took Necco nearly one year to produce 8 billion candy hearts, there wasn't enough time for the new company to create the hearts for this season.

Spangler's CEO says they'll be available again for Valentine's Day in 2020.

***********

Other off-brands of the sweethearts are still available in stores.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days