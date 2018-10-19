Several businesses, offices closed in downtown as crews respond to underground electrical fire

BATON ROUGE - A part of downtown Baton Rouge is without power as crews respond to an underground electrical fire Friday.

Entergy tells WBRZ the outage is due to underground cables that were damaged by a "non-Entergy contractor." Officials say the incident has also sparked an electrical fire underground.

The power company is assessing the damage.

Smoke seems to be coming out of this sidewalk vent on the corner of Convention and N Third in downtown Baton Rouge. You can smell it in the air, like an electrical fire. Power has been out for several minutes. #wbrz pic.twitter.com/zkqtKpmJVP — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) October 19, 2018

Portions of Main Street, Laurel, Florida, Convention, North Boulevard, and St. Louis Street are currently in the dark. Several businesses, including the River Center are without power as a result.

The Mayor's Office says City Hall and City Court have been closed for the day.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department says Convention Street has been closed between 3rd Street and Lafayette Street. A spokesperson for BRFD says there are some people reportedly stuck in elevators because of the outage. He did not specify in which buildings the people are trapped.

Underground electrical fire is under control. Convention Street closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/gjJ7UxHl4r — Brittany Weiss WBRZ (@MsBWeiss) October 19, 2018

Once an assessment is complete, Entergy will be able to provide an estimate of when the power will be restored.