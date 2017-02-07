Convention could cause traffic, parking troubles in downtown

BATON ROUGE – City officials say a convention being held at the Raising Cane’s River Center may cause traffic trouble this week.

According to VisitBatonRouge.com, the city will host the Louisiana Senior Beta Club Convention from Wednesday, Feb. 8 to Friday, Feb. 10. As many as 7,000 students and volunteers will begin arriving Wednesday and will be traveling downtown to the River Center.

Baton Rouge Police will begin a street closure on River Road from St. Phillip Street to North Boulevard to accommodate buses for the convention.

Officials say traffic and parking in the downtown area may be challenging.