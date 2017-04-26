Convent man pleads guilty to indecent behavior with 10-year-old

CONVENT - A man pleaded guilty to having indecent behavior with a juvenile Monday after he inappropriately touched a 10-year-old in 2014.

According to District Attorney Ricky Babin, 30-year-old Jermaine White of Convent was arrested in October 2014 after deputies received a report that he inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl in his neighborhood. The victim was reportedly able to identify White due to knowing him as a neighbor.

White, who has several prior convictions, was convicted in 2009 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile. He received a 5-year sentence for that crime.

Per his plea agreement, sentencing is tentatively scheduled for July 3, 2017.