Convenience store employee brutally beaten, mugged on his way to work

BATON ROUGE - A long-time convenience store employee was mugged and badly beaten while biking to work from his Garden District home this month.

The victim, Bruce Scott, works at the B-Quik on Perkins Road, and after more than 15 years of employment there, he’s become more than just a familiar face. He's also become a friend to people all over the area.

“Bruce is a staple wherever he goes, he has this presence about him,” said Blair Kornegay, a long-time friend and the General Manager of Zippy’s, a restaurant just down the road from B-Quik.

Now, customers, friends, and community members try to make sense of the horrific crime inflicted on Scott.

It was around 5:15 a.m. when Bruce Scott got on his bike to take a route he’d traveled hundreds of times. Rain or shine, Scott always arrived at B-Quik with a smile and greeting.

When he never made it to work, co-workers got worried. But it was the grizzly details about what happened that truly horrified many people.

“I was shocked, saddened, angry, confused why anyone would do that,” Kornegay said.

As Scott approached the Perkins Road and Railroad overpass, he hopped off his bike. Scott said it had been raining and the muddy trail below wasn’t an option. So, he walked his bike up the slope of the overpass bridge.

That’s when the unthinkable happened. It was still dark out when an unknown male approached Scott, complimenting his bike.

“Next thing I knew, bam! I was hit," Scott said.

The unknown male had struck Scott in face so hard, his jaw shattered, and a struggle over his bike ensued.

“I’ve been biking for many years, so I have strong legs I was using to kick," Scott said. "I held onto my bike and tried to kick the man off me, but we started going down the hill and then he got away.”

Scott said adrenaline must have masked the pain, due to the fact his actual jaw bones were visible inside his mouth after the violent beating.

“I understand that it was broken in multiple places, and he actually had to have it replaced, instead of wired shut which is absolutely horrific," Kornegay said. "And I hope they find whatever sick individual did this.”

As Bruce Scott, who’s in his 70s, recovers from surgery, the community is showing support. Whether it be emotionally, physically, or monetary through fundraising.

Kornegay held a fundraiser at George’s and a customer set up a GoFundMe to generate funds to help cover the costs of Scott’s medical expenses.

One customer even surprised Scott with a new bicycle to ride.

“I am just overwhelmed with all the love, support, and kindness I’ve received," Scott said. "District Attorney Hillar Moore, who stops in every morning, even called me up to check in. It’s been overwhelming."

Regardless, friends and customers of Scott’s are still infuriated by this crime against a “fixture in their community.”

“It’s hate crimes and violence and it’s just very unnecessary,” Kornegay said. “To know this happened to my good friend, near my work place, in my neighborhood, is very unnerving and makes you want to look over your shoulder.”

Bruce Scott said he is attempting to be back at work at the end of the week once he heals more.

You can find the GoFundMe page for Scott's medical expenses by clicking HERE.