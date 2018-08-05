Controversial development on Jones Creek seeks approval

BATON ROUGE - Letters went out this week notifying residents that a controversial development could soon be approved. Plans are to fill several acres of low land along Jones Creek to build 425 houses on top.

"It's a scary prospect to think they're going to move a mountain of dirt in there," said nearby resident John Nettles.

Several houses in his subdivision Country Manor flooded during 2016. Many who live around the proposed development are outraged the project is moving forward.

"Everyone's worried," said Nettles.

The development would fill in areas of the wetland using dirt from the same site, digging deep retention ponds. Developers have said there will be adequate drainage.

The East Baton Rouge planning and zoning board approved the project months ago. Monday the Army Corps of Engineers and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality issued a joint notice for public comments.

Residents are gathering support for a letter protesting the development. Their goal is to get 500 homeowners across five subdivisions to join.

"It will probably be a big focus of our weekends," said Nettles.

The proposed subdivision will be called the Lakes at Jones Creek. The project is being pursued by D. R. Horton-Gulf Coast Inc.